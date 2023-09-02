Michelle Spencer is a unique individual that has been shining a light on service lately. From the cover of the Sam Houston State Alumni magazine to awards from the Boys and Girls Club of America, her spirit of has shown through — literally — on the pregame show for Brigham Young University (BYU) Saturday afternoon.
BYU national television network BYUtv and radio/podcast network BYUradio, will be featuring Michelle Spencer as they feature stories focusing on good that comes from of its upcoming opponent, which this weekend is Sam Houston State University (SHSU).
“Sports Nation Game Day” which reach a combined 70 million households, will air right before the game at 7 p.m. Central Time.
In addition to capturing the energy and excitement fans feel before the game, it serves as an invitation to discover the high regard BYU has for its opponents.
Michelle, will tell her story and how her work as CEO of Walker County Boys and Girls Club of Huntsville has risen to a whole new level. The interviews not only feature Michelle, but her husband Pastor Winston Spencer Jr., SHSU President Alicia White, SHSU’s Dr. Lee Miller, and SHSU students and Boys & Girls Club workers Camryn O’ Conner and Travis Carter.
The Item got a sneak peek at the interview set to air during the pregame show. During the clip, Michelle is featured at the Club, located at 99 Martin Luther King Dr. She was instrumental in raising funds to build the new facility after being housed in the MLK Building at Emancipation Park for many years.
“I love to hear the giggles and watch them run and play,” Michelle said, during the interview. “There were times I wanted to throw my hands up.”
Michelle reflected on the recent illness of her husband. During that time, she ran into a student while walking out of a hospital.
“She thanked me for believing in her. You gave me an opportunity,” Michelle said. “And in that low moment, I had a high. I was reminded I still have something to offer.”
Her employees and staff include interns, or work studies, from SHSU.
“To them, she is Beyonce. That is what it feels like,” said SHSU intern student Travis Carter Jr. He said he sees himself in the members of the club and that is why he takes the job seriously.
Dave Phillips, Head of Sports Broadcasting for BYU, spoke to the Item Friday, saying his experience in Huntsville in just three days made him understand and appreciate why Michelle chose this town.
“Her story shows her spirit to overcome and persevere,” Phillips said. “You can see the impact she has on the kids and SHSU students all over their faces.”
Phillips said he was thoroughly impressed with Dr. White’s dedication to the mission statement of the university and her drive to live it.
“It really reflected in my experience there. So much so, I went home and told my family all about it,” Phillips said. “Working for BYU is fun and unique. Michelle makes that happen there.”
And her husband is as big a fan as the others.
“She serves to the betterment of the staff and each and every child,” said her husband, Winston. “The Boys and Girls Club is almost like a compass, everybody is moving in the right direction because of her.”
In the first five years, Michelle was the only employee of the Walker County Boys and Girls Club. In 2005, WCBGC was on the verge of closing with only pennies in the bank.
“I was begging, crying, and recall that the staff and I gathered in the hall and prayed,” Michelle said. “I went to the post office the next day and prayed before opening that mailbox. Inside there was a check of $10,000.”
Michelle said it hasn’t stopped since. And it was her connections as an SHSU grad that led Michelle to work with the university to employee work studies
“She is one of those Bearkats who is impacting the world — one child at a time,” said Dr. White. “Michelle not only lives the motto, she inspires others to get involved.”
“The measure of a life is its service.” — SHSU motto
Michelle closed the interview with a classic line.
“If anyone thinks God didn’t have a hand in this, they are crazy. I don’t see my life any other way. This is my life’s work,” Michelle said.
