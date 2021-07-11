Walker County Judge Danny Pierce has called for a special session of the Walker County Commissioners Court, scheduled for Monday at the county courthouse.
The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at the commissioners courtroom on the first floor of the courthouse.
Due to COVID-19 guidelines, seating is limited to allow for social distancing. Residents are encouraged to participate via Zoom or you may view the live meeting on YouTube. Links to both sites can be found on the Walker County homepage.
See full agenda below.
