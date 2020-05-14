Space Center Houston brings space to you

HOUSTON – The nonprofit Space Center Houston brings space and science learning experiences to you with new virtual learning experiences and resources. Campout with astronaut Fred Haise, design astronaut meals at home in a new Innovation Gateway challenge and explore the museum virtually with augmented reality. There’s something for everyone to be a part of the NASA mission.
This Memorial Day weekend, honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in military service during Space Center Houston’s Virtual Campout. Hear from NASA astronaut Fred Haise as he shares his mission experiences. Haise was an Apollo-era astronaut and U.S. Air Force and Marine Corps pilot. Participate in engaging science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) activities, stargaze and more 6-9 p.m. CST on May 22. Register for this free event at least 24 before the event at spacecenter.org/virtual-campout.
Cooking more now? Take those skills to the next level and make a nutritious astronaut meal for the International Space Station. There’s two ways to participate in Space Center Houston’s Innovation Gateway community science initiative, presented by BHP and supported by Repsol. Make one meal using store bought food and work within a complete ISS food system, take a picture, create a description of your meal, and include it in your submission. The challenge is also offering entries for a seven day meal plan, where participants select the astronaut to base their meal plan around. This series is dedicated to offering anyone the opportunity to provide useful solutions to further space exploration and humanity. To participate, visit spacecenter.org/innovate.
Transform your video calls with a custom Space Center Houston background. The center has a collection of its top 10 iconic photos of exhibits and artifacts to bring your next video call to a unique location at Space Center Houston, the Official Visitor Center of NASA Johnson Space Center.
For those looking for the latest in space news and historic feats, check out the Space Center Houston blog. On its social media pages, Space Center Houston features several weekly blog series including “Try this at Home.” Design, experiment and have fun with space activities for the everyday explorer. There’s a robust offering of engaging blog content including Mission Mondays, Trivia Wednesdays and the new “History Up Close” video series every Friday featuring an insider look at the museum’s extensive artifact collection. Space Center Houston members receive the “History Up Close” series exclusively first.
Experience upcoming new videos, plus an extensive online archive of Space Center Houston’s monthly Thought Leader Series, presented by UTMB Health. Hear from space experts, including current and former NASA flight controllers, retired NASA astronauts, leading women in space and more speak on a variety of topics. Take a virtual tour of the museum. Download the Space Center Houston free app for augmented reality, videos and audio stories about the future and historic feats in human space exploration. The app is available for Apple and Android devices.
Although Space Center Houston is temporarily closed, the center is diligently preparing to reopen with additional health and safety procedures in place. The center will announce a reopening date on spacecenter.org and on social media as soon as it is available. Until then, explore space and science through its new digital resources webpage at spacecenter.org/resources.
