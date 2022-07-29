Southern gospel artist Shawn Drewett will be performing from 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 31, at Chapelwood Baptist Church in Huntsville. The event will be followed by an ice cream social.
“We are always looking for wholesome ways to connect with the community,” said John Wisener, pastor at Chapelwood.
Shawn Drewett comes from a family of musicians. His parents toured with him and his two siblings around the country sharing their ministry and singing as a family since 1974. Slowly, as life tends to have it, the group broke out on their own individual endeavors all while supporting each other and sharing their faith. Shawn Drewett remained touring with his family until eventually embarking on his solo career in 2004.
Today, Shawn Drewett’s own four children accompany him on his ministry. He has booked nearly 80 shows in 2022 alone, playing in churches that stretch across the United States.
Chapelwood Baptist Church recently underwent renovations and the staff is excited for the new
sanctuary to be open to the people of Huntsville.
“We are excited about the future of the church and look forward to seeing everyone on Sunday,” Wisener said.
The pastor’s face filled with pride as he spoke of the nationally recognized artists that have visited the church. This will be Drewett’s third time performing at Chapelwood.
“No matter where you come from, what you look like or what you believe, our doors are open,” said Wisener.
