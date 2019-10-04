The southbound I-45 temporary exit ramp at Mile Marker 107 will be closed starting Tuesday morning, October 8. Southbound traffic should use the Exit 109 – Park Road 40 and southbound traffic will be shifted to the median in order to reconstruct the existing southbound lanes.
Southbound traffic wanting to access PR 40, SH 150, FM 1374 and FM 1375 must use the Exit 109 - PR 40.
Message boards will be placed north of the PR 40 exit informing travelers to use Exit 109 - PR 40 to access New Waverly, SH 150, FM 1374 and FM 1375. New temporary exit to access New Waverly, SH 150, FM 1374, FM 1375, is expected to open Friday October 11, 2019. New temporary exit will be located north of existing ramp and south of Park Road 40 at approximately Mile Marker 108.
