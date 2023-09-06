The Walker County - Texas A&M Agrilife Extension presents Soil Testing Drive. The free soil sample kits can be picked up and returned to the Walker County Extension Office at 102 Tam Road. The samples will be tested for soil pH, macronutrients (nitrogen, phosphorous, calcium, magnesium, sulphur, sodium). Basically everything the landowner or homeowner will need for fertilizer recommendations.
Samples must be returned by noon Monday, Sept. 11, to the office on Tam Road to meet the testing lab deadline.
The second part of this educational service is a presentation by Dr. Bobby Lane, retired SHSU professor at 6 pm, Saturday, Oct. 3. Dr. Lane will talk about soil health and other related information. Dinner will be served ($10) and results of soil samples distributed.
Individuals unable to attend the Oct. 3 presentation can pick up their soil results at the Tam office during regular office hours on Wednesday, Oct. 4.
To registration for Oct. 3, log on to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/soil-testing-drive-program-tickets-669403232087?aff=oddtdtcreator or by calling the Walker County Extension Office at 936-435-2426. For more information, contact the WC Extension Office, jamie.sugg@ag.tamu.edu
