The Huntsville Police Department has received numerous calls today in regards to the Social Security Scam.
Officials urge residents to not answer calls from people you do not know, and under no circumstances should you share personal information over the phone. The Social Security Office, the IRS and the FAFSA office will not contact you by phone.
If someone states that you have a warrant for your arrest, please hang up and call local law enforcement.
