Traveling Social Pharmacy is an art project consisting of an emergency-red bicycle that has been customized into a home remedy exchange for physical, emotional, and mental health. Everyone has tried a remedy recommended by family or close friends to alleviate some body discomfort. Sharing home-made remedies has been an activity done by generations. MFA candidates in Art and Social Practice at SHSU have been collecting traditional home-remedies used by residents of the Huntsville community to make them available for exchange using a community care model of mutual aid. Residents of Creekside Retirement have been invited to contribute their knowledge and personal experiences to enrich this project.
The project has previously been activated in different locations across Sweden, New Brunswick, NJ, and will now operate in select locations throughout Huntsville from April 6 through May 2. Members of the Huntsville community will be invited to take a custom-made remedy home with them and contribute a new recipe to the project. Remedies such as the use of a stiff bristle hairbrush to alleviate mild-migraine, and repeated encouraging words as a relief to diminish anxiety, will be on display and available to audience members to take away.
Traveling Social Pharmacy seeks to directly engage those participating in this collaborative project bringing them as participants rather than observers. The current situation with the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the need for medical attention in every person no matter their social and economic status. Implementing artistic responses like Traveling Social Pharmacy emphasize the urgent need for collective caring in communities.
Full event schedule:
• Huntsville Public Library
Wednesday April 6th
Event: 5:00 pm – 6:30 pm
Artist Talks: 5:15 pm – 6:00 pm
1219 13th St. (Light Refreshments)
• Wynne Home Arts & Visitor Center
Saturday April 23rd (Earth Day Celebration)
11:00 am – 3:00 pm
1428 11th St.
• Creekside Retirement Community
Monday May 2nd
Semi-private event: 2:00 – 4:00 pm
1433 Veterans Memorial Pkwy
Huntsville, TX 77340
