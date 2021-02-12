A highly impactful and potentially historic period of prolonged cold temperatures with multiple episodes of winter precipitation is expected to impact Southeast Texas over the next week, according to the National Weather Service.
With persistent deep surface high pressure in place over the central US, arctic air will continue to push into the area as we head into the weekend. By Saturday, high temperatures are unlikely to break out of the mid-40s with lows approaching freezing north of the Houston metro.
NWS says that our first shot at winter precipitation will arrive on Saturday evening, as an upper shortwave trough pushes through the area. Precipitation type will be highly dependent on the timing of this feature, though a period of freezing drizzle/mixed-phase precipitation may occur north of the Houston metro, but elsewhere to the south model soundings continue to favor a cold rain.
The main area of focus continues to be the arrival of a second, more amplified shortwave on late Sunday into early Monday. As this feature pushes towards Southeast Texas and develops a slight negative tilt, forecasts indicate the formation of an associated coastal low over the western Gulf of Mexico. With lows on Sunday evening expected to dip into the 20s to low 30s across the overwhelming majority of the area, an impactful winter precipitation event is anticipated.
While precipitation type will remain highly dependent on the timing of this systems arrival and the exact vertical temperature profiles present across the area (i.e. the presence and extent of an elevated warm layer), NWS is becoming increasingly confident in a widespread mixed-phase event beginning Sunday night and persisting into Monday.
This will make for a particularly hazardous commute on Monday, particularly for those who travel on elevated roadways or bridges. Surface streets may become involved as well given these persistent cold temperatures. Travelers are urged to pay close attention to the latest forecast as this situation develops. Over the next few days, timing, amounts, and types of precipitation will become more refined as higher-resolution guidance becomes evaluable.
Upon the exit of the second system and subsequent clearing, Southeast Texas looks to experience its coldest night in many years on Monday evening. Low temperatures across the Brazos Valley and other northern zones remain progged to drop into the single digits, while the Houston metro is expected to reach the low to mid 10s.
These conditions will be extremely hazardous to people, pets, plants and pipes. Consider the actions you will need to take to ensure the protection of each of these things. Risk may be further compounded by the possibility of power outages given the expected winter precipitation earlier in the day and increased energy demand for the heating of buildings.
Freezing temperatures are expected to last well into the upcoming week, with lows remaining in the 20s for at least parts of the area through next Thursday. Another episode of winter precipitation is possible on Wednesday/early Thursday as a third upper trough pushes through the area, though the timing of this system and temperature profile across the area remains highly uncertain.
