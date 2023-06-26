The Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce Small Business Breakfasts (SBB) are one of our monthly networking events, providing an opportunity for YOU to get to know fellow chamber members and community leaders. SBB is all about building business relationships and having fun while you are doing it! Enjoy a delicious breakfast and share an “infomercial” to build your business!
The July breakfast, sponsored by Lee Baron Fashion, will take place on Thursday, July 13 and will be held at The Farmhouse Cafe located at 1004 14th Street in the Midway Plaza.
Cost is only $10 for Chamber Members, $20 for potential members and is payable at the door.
Market your business even further by bringing literature/flyers/etc to display on our member table AND you can donate a door prize announced from the microphone!
Doors OPEN at 7:30 a.m., program begins at 8:00 a.m. Please call the Chamber at (936) 2958113 for more information.Remember make your chamber membership work for you..
GET involved, GET connected and GET results!
