Samuel Walker Houston Elementary School has a new principal.
Natasha Simmons was hired for the vacant role by a unanimous vote of the Huntsville ISD Board of Trustees Tuesday. Simmons currently serves as the dean of instruction at Huntsville Intermediate School.
She joined Huntsville ISD in July 2019 bringing valuable campus leadership experience with her. She served as an assistant principal in both Silsbee ISD and Jasper ISD. Training under the finest, her years spent in Silsbee paired with this past school year were all under the direct leadership and tutelage of Principal Paul Trevino. Additionally, she taught a number of years in Jasper and Port Arthur school systems prior to pursuing a career in school administration.
“We are so pleased to name Ms. Simmons as our next leader of Samuel Walker Houston Elementary,” HISD Superintendent Dr. Scott Sheppard said. “She has made a tremendous contribution to the progress made at Huntsville Intermediate School alongside Principal Paul Trevino this past school year. She is an outstanding member of the Huntsville ISD leadership team who has the knowledge and expertise needed to lead this campus forward.
“She’s a natural “change agent” with a strong desire to build a positive campus environment that not only supports student achievement but is also very welcoming to our families and community. She is excited and ready to get to work and we look for great things to come under her direction.”
