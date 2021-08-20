HUNTSVILLE — The Texas Center for the Missing issued a Silver Alert for a missing Huntsville man.
John Treadwell, 78, was last seen around 8:30 a.m. on Friday, according to officials with the Texas Center for the Missing. He was in the 60 block of Horseshoe Lake Road in Huntsville.
The sheriff’s office says Treadwell is believed to be in a brown Ford Explorer.
Anyone with information on Treadwell’s location should contact the Walker County Sheriff’s Office at 936-435-8001
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.