One of Sam Houston State’s most iconic facilities is due for a facelift.
The Texas State Board of Regents recently approved a $15.2 million renovation of Newton Gresham Library on the SHSU campus.
“Since opening in 1968, the library has undergone only minor renovations and must evolve to meet the needs of today’s students,” university officials said in a release.
The focus of the work is the first and second levels and enhancement of the library’s entries, with a key goal of integrating the university’s Academic Success Center into the library.
The majority of the public and staff areas on the two levels will be renovated, in addition to toilet facilities, data systems, and MEP system upgrades.
“The reorganization of Level 1 will transform what is now a maze of corridors and offices into open study and collaboration zones,” officials added. “Level 2 will be transformed into a patron-service and research centered floor with a Starbucks retail space.”
Kitchell Contractors out of Houston was awarded the contract.
Also approved by the board of regents included a new degree program for a Master of Public Health with concentrations in Global Health and Social Justice and Health Education and Promotion. The new program requires final approval by the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board.
Also authorized, was the creation of five departments within the College of Osteopathic Medicine: Clinical Anatomy; Physiology and Pharmacology; Molecular and Cellular Biology; Osteopathic Principles and Practice; and Primary Care and Clinical Medicine.
The following department name changes were also approved:
• Department of Agricultural Sciences to the School of Agricultural Sciences
• Department of Physics to the Department of Physics and Astronomy
• Department of Geography and Geology to the Department of Environmental and Geosciences
The Texas State Board additionally approved six degree program title changes and a pair of semester credit hour changes.
Under finance and audit, proposed meal plan rates and residence hall rates (effective Fall 2020) were also approved to “meet the growing demands of the campus community.” Additionally, an amendment to the food service contract with Aramark was authorized.
The next scheduled meeting of the Texas State Board of Regents is scheduled for May 21-22 at the new SHSU College of Osteopathic Medicine in Conroe.
