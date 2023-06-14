The Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce’s Council For Diversity’s inaugural Professional Businesswomen Luncheon has been set for Tuesday, Aug. 29, and will include a panel discussion featuring female leaders and entrepreneurs.
Sam Houston State University President Alisa White will serve as the moderator and will be joined by three regional business leaders who will serve as the guest panelists.
According to Sharika Jackson, Council for Diversity chair, the luncheon is designed to appeal to female business owners, executives, managers, coordinators, and entrepreneurs seeking to learn from professional women business leaders. Attendees will gain insights from successful women and build a strong network of bold professionals.
“Our goal is to provide an engaging event that offers valuable information, networking opportunities and career inspiration,” Jackson said. “From the challenges, achievements and even the downfalls, our guest panelists will share their experiences of becoming bold leaders.”
The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Walker Education Center. Sponsorship and registration is open at https://bit.ly/HWCCCWomen.
Council for Diversity Committee
Purpose/mission of Huntsville Walker County Chamber of Commerce’s Council for Diversity Committee: Attract, support, and retain businesses and organizations who reflect our community by providing benefits and resources.
Vision Statement: Identify all businesses and organizations within our community to promote diversity and inclusiveness.
Meetings take place the first Tuesday of each month at 11am in the Chamber Boardroom.
