Earth’s molten core makes the planet act like a big magnet, with the “ends” at the North and South Poles. The way the Earth’s magnetic field interacts with the solar wind particles siphons them towards the poles, which is why aurorae are most reliably viewed there.

The lights are most frequent in autumn and spring, due to the Earth’s tilt in relation to the sun. They can also sometimes be seen in the depths of winter, when there’s no other light to compete with them.