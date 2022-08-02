Ubuntu is a South African term that means “I am because we are.” Sal Salazar and Cecelia Casas began hearing about this concept from a family member, which is why they created an organization at Sam Houston State University with this name. Ubuntu's goals involve facilitating unity among members to create, promote and provide presentations, workshops, and projects that educate students on how to become self-sufficient.
According to Casas, “We become who we are based on our family, friends, and life experiences. This way of thinking is what inspired us to view the world in this way.
This was not the first time we had heard of this concept. We were taught a version of this in our psychology courses about the impact of our surroundings from infancy. We ingest everything around us, and that creates our entire persona. If we as a whole society are not content with how we treat one another, then it is a direct reflection of the community that raised us and how united we feel”.
“One of the ways to take care of one another and bring empowerment is to learn to grow our own food and provide for ourselves. For a community garden to thrive the community must show up and be proactive. As we started to network around campus, we were directed to the Bearkat Community Garden. It's hidden in the back of the horticulture facility on campus. With support from the university, we slowly began to promote it. We were very new to gardening, so we all learned together,” said Casas.
With the help of the Walker County Master Gardeners, Ubuntu was able to hold several beginner presentations on campus. They have held three seminars that enabled the group to take home knowledge that can be shared and practiced with generations to come.
“With these simple thoughts, ideas, and connections our organization had never felt more empowered by learning how to do this ourselves with no prior experience. Other organizations such as the Agronomics Club and Compassion Collective have joined our effort. We loved introducing people to the practice of working together for a bigger cause. As we all continue to learn from mistakes and rewards at the garden, this has been a genuine learning experience for everyone involved,” said Casas.
Salazar and Casas remained active during the pandemic shutdown which is when Abigale Robinson found the organization, She attended their sustainable paint workshop and promptly joined. Ubuntu was in need of a student to oversee social media, and Robinson now serves as the chair for that department.
“It was a stroke of luck,” said Robinson.” I was looking for a place to be that would be beneficial to myself and others”. As Ubuntu and their garden grew, they produced enough to sell items at the farmer’s market and make a real impact on the food security of their members and other students. That momentum from within the organization led them to revitalize SHSU’s celebration of Earth Day at the Lowman Student Center.
They were able to give away plants and seeds, create sustainable art pieces and ornaments from recycled materials, and collaborate with the SHSU Theater Department to make denim bags out of recycled jeans and leather belts.
“Ubuntu is a place where people can come together and utilize their talents regardless of their major. To give back to the community in a meaningful way. It reminds us that the world can be a better place. It may be overwhelming for one person, but you can make a difference by making a little effort along with others to create change.” said Robinson.
The members of Ubuntu hold a general meeting once per month that is open to all students. For more information about the organization and ongoing projects, follow them on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/shsu_ubuntu/ or use this link to engage https://shsu.campuslabs.com/engage/organization/ubuntu.
