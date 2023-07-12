The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (CAEP) announced that Sam Houston State University is one of 41 providers from 23 states, Puerto Rico and Bahrain to receive accreditation for their educator preparation programs. The Spring 2023 review by the CAEP Accreditation Council resulted in 41 educator preparation providers receiving accreditation, bringing the total to 541 providers approved under the CAEP Accreditation Standards – rigorous, nationally recognized standards that were developed to ensure excellence in educator preparation programs.
“These institutions meet high standards so that their students receive an education that prepares them to succeed in a diverse range of classrooms after they graduate,” said CAEP President Christopher A. Koch. “Seeking CAEP accreditation is a significant commitment on the part of an educator preparation provider.”
CAEP is a nationally recognized accrediting body for educator preparation and accredits providers at the initial and advanced levels. Accreditation is a nongovernmental activity based on peer review that serves the dual functions of assuring quality and promoting improvement. CAEP is a unified accreditation system intent on raising the performance of all institutions focused on educator preparation. More than 600 educator preparation providers participate in the CAEP accreditation system, including some previously accredited through former standards.
“Sam Houston State University was founded as a ‘normal institute’ with the mission of preparing teachers. Our pursuit of CAEP accreditation is one example of our commitment to carry that legacy by preparing high-quality educators to serve Texas students and families,” said Dustin Hebert, associate dean for accountability in SHSU’s College of Education.
Institutions seeking accreditation must pass peer review of the CAEP standards. They must provide solid evidence that graduates are competent and caring educators, and that the staff have the capacity to create a culture of evidence and use it to maintain and enhance the quality of the professional programs they offer.
CAEP accreditation reviews occur every seven years and include multiple cycles of reports, data and other evidence, and an on-site review with interviews of stakeholders. SHSU’s on-site review included 22 interviews with 165 stakeholders over 3 days. Reports and evidence for the accreditation review reflected SHSU’s 42 programs leading to Texas educator certification with enrollments totaling 1,493 undergraduate students and 522 graduate students.
“The College of Education is committed to ensuring that we offer the very best preparation possible so that our candidates have the skills, experiences and tools they need to have meaningful positive impact on the students and schools they serve,” Stacey Edmonson, dean of the College of Education said. “The effort that goes into meeting national CAEP accreditation standards is an important part of that commitment, and we are proud of the CAEP Accreditation Council’s continued recognition of the high quality preparation we provide.”
SHSU is joining 40 other providers to receive accreditation this fall, bringing the total number to 541 CAEP-accredited providers from 43 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Bahrain, Jordan and the United Arab Emirates.
The Council for the Accreditation of Educator Preparation (www.CAEPnet.org) advances excellence in educator preparation through evidence-based accreditation that assures quality and supports continuous improvement to strengthen P-12 student learning.
