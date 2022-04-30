Dr. Mike Yawn, director of Sam Houston State University’s Center for Law, Engagement and Politics gave a presentation for members of the Lions Club in Huntsville Thursday to inform the community about the group’s goals. Student ambassadors also spoke about the benefits of the LEAP Center and the growth they have gained from their experiences.
“The LEAP Center promotes unique learning opportunities across multiple disciplines at Sam Houston State University,” explained Yawn.
Students who participate increase their understanding in a range of fields, including criminal justice, journalism, history, civil rights, sociology and fine arts. Advising, internships and a variety of programs are available. A project that keeps flags flying and in good condition recently brought the LEAP members together to volunteer with the Lions.
“It’s really amazing to get involved and volunteer. It’s a great way to branch out and keep those relationships close to you for a lifetime,” said Saara Maknojia, who is also a SHSU sophomore.
“I would just like to thank the Lions Club for this opportunity,” said sophomore Morgan Robertson.
“We are appreciative of what the Lions Club does. We also work with the Huntsville Public Library to help local immigrants achieve citizenship,” said Yawn.
Sophomore Jessica Cuevas said, “what I really like about being involved is that is allows us to learn more about the community where we live, and it allows us to contribute. It has added a lot to my college experience here.”
Robertson and Cuevas, along with other ambassadors were able to travel to the National League of Cities Conference in Washington D.C.
“They’re all hard-working. They all have integrity. These are the things we look for in our organization. We have a small organization, but collectively, they achieve quite a bit,” Yawn said.
“My biggest take-away with LEAP is the engagement. I love giving back. The city of Huntsville and the LEAP program really did help me to be ready wherever I go in my future. I know how to get involved thanks to this program,” said senior Heather Noman.
