SHSU junior selected by Levi Strauss & Co.

This school year has been an outstanding one for a SHSU junior student. Sydney Sams, originally from New Waverly has made the best out of her years at the university. She was selected by Levi Strauss & Company to be a full time intern for three months this summer with their company in California. In a totally separate competition, Sams was selected by the SHSU staff to go to New York in September for Fashion Week, as a representative for the university.
Sam’s life has always been busy and active. As a graduate of New Waverly High School in 2020, she was the Varsity Cheer Captain and was elected Homecoming Queen her senior year.
“My time at Sam Houston has been so rewarding,” said Sydney Sams. “After the pandemic I just wanted to stay close to home. My original plan was to go to Texas State University, San Marcos and major in psychology. However, in the fall 2020 I started at SHSU with a major in Fashion Merchandising and minor in General Merchandising.
“My parents were not sure what my major would be but trusted me that I would make sound decisions regarding my future plans. They have always instilled in me and my two siblings that ‘we can be anything we set our mind to,” said Sams. “I am a third generation Bearkat and coming to SHSU was the best decision I could have made for myself. I have made some amazing connections and met some great friends.”
While attending college, Sams has given back to the community. During her sophomore year she mentored middle school girls at Mance Park Middle School, to help them build self esteem and maintain a positive attitude.
“In 2022, I started attending the Truth College Ministry at University Heights Baptist Church, seeking spiritual insight for my life,” Sams said.
This ministry encourages students to share their life together in Christ-centered, discipleship-focused relationships.
“I made new friends at University Heights, which really empowered me to join a service sorority, Delta Zeta Chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha, Sams said. “We raise money for breast cancer research and try to educate young women on the importance of early checkups. We volunteer at the SAAFE House and sponsor golf tournaments to raise money.”
This year, Sams is the Vice President for new recruits for the sorority.
“I am excited about the opportunity to intern with Levi Strauss. I applied for over 30 internships in various parts of the US. I received one call back interview but no final notice,” Sams said. “My friends laugh at me because I make spreadsheets for everything. The spreadsheets have been a good tool to organize my study time and complete my assignments on time.”
“For all the internships I applied to, they were entered on a spreadsheet. I also used LinkedIn to seek other opportunities, which is where I found Levi Strauss. My first telephone interview with them was in February 2023 and was notified in March I had been selected. All my expenses will be covered and I’ll receive one college credit. I will be working with the merchandiser for the US and Canada, as we analyze trends and set timelines.”
“The Fashion Week selection was also a competitive process. We will attend Fashion Week in New York, September 2023 along with 30-40 representatives from other universities,” said Sams. This group will attend fashion shows and connect with leaders in the fashion industry. “My long range goals are to work in a corporate setting or virtually as a merchandising buyer.”
This junior enjoys studying with friends at local coffee shops or in the library and states coming to the SHSU was the best decision she has made for herself.
