Sam Houston State University held its annual Tree of Light ceremony Tuesday night.
The ceremony has taken place for over 95 years at SHSU and is the university's oldest and most cherished tradition. Each year students, faculty, staff and the surrounding community come together to celebrate a time of giving.
The ceremony began as an annual Christmas tree lighting and has evolved into a campus-wide celebration during the holiday season.
