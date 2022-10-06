Brandon L. Jackson published his first book of poetry in 2013. Since then he’s written three more. Jackson calls himself a poet and student of feeling. Anyone who has witnessed him perform can attest that his delivery is as soulful as his words, offering wisdom and solace that seems far beyond his years. On Oct. 7, he will release his first professionally produced album titled “Full Feel”.
This album is a culmination of real life experiences incorporating music that compliments his lyrical voice. Jackson grew up in Bryan and started writing poetry at age 13. Jackson’s early poetry was a building block for what he would experience in his formative years at SHSU.
“I was always drawn to the lyrics of R&B and soul music, which really introduced me to poetry,” said Jackson. “And my muse was Lauryn Hill.”
Jackson credits his time at SHSU with the Poet’s Lounge as an eye-opening experience that helped mold his style and intensify his love of performing. Tight-knit friendships were formed and that sense of community brought his passion for writing and performing into full view for others to appreciate. Jackson aptly chose “Phenomenon” as his stage name.
“I can still remember the first night I walked into the Poet’s Lounge. I had never experienced anything like it. That style of spoken word was what I wanted to express.”
Evan Carpenter was the student who first reserved a meeting room to hold weekly poetry workshops in 2006, Jackson’s first year at SHSU. Poet’s Lounge was a safe space for personal expression and a platform to voice struggles, joys, and triumphs. As the group gained attention and followers, they moved to Room 320 of the Lowman Student Center and became the center of a popular campus social event. It was also the perfect training ground for aspiring performers.
Their passion for the craft and the help of their coach Shabrika Coleman led to the creation of the SHSU Slam Poetry Team. They placed 4th in their first competition. Jackson was an alternate in 2007 when the team brought home the regional championship. He performed at regionals for the next two years and at the national competition three times.
Jackson graduated from SHSU in 2010 with a degree in Mass Communications and moved to Dallas. The transition was seamless. Even though he was in a new city, he quickly connected with other performers and was once again surrounded by lovers of the art. Jackson calls Dallas his creative stomping ground.
Jackson met two pivotal women who were cohosting a performance event called Queerly Speaking.
The first was Brenda Randall who would become his mentor. She invited him to perform at her shows and his creative circle continued to grow, engaging with writers, theater actors and other poets. Meeting Ashley Wilkerson would lead him to self publish his first book, “The Parts that Medicine Can’t Reach” in 2013.
Through Wilkerson, Jackson connected with Kijana Martin, who walked him through the steps he would need to get published. He hired a designer for the cover and completed the rest on his own.
Of all the poems he had written up to that point, he selected the ones that were the most special to him. Jackson said the response he received from the book resonated so deeply that he still draws inspiration from the experience.
With the momentum and residual energy from publishing his first book, he compiled another collection and published “Somewhere Between Logic and Emotion” in 2014. In hindsight, Jackson said he wished he had taken more time, but that it was also a necessary part of his personal evolution as an author.
The impetus for his next book was the loss of his dear friend and beloved member of the Dallas poetry community Geselle Robinson. She was taken by cancer. Jackson says this put him in a very contemplative space. His grief brought him a different internal viewpoint because he was no longer focusing on what was in front of him. Jackson describes his work in “A Sky’s View”, published in 2016 as a chronicle of spiritual awakening.
In the next two years, the monotony of day to day life put him in a creative rut. But somewhere deep down, his creative spark was begging for an outlet.
When he recalled the authentic space he was in when he wrote this first book, and the reaction from his peers he revisited his first labor of love. The result was the 2018 release of “The Parts Medicine Can’t Reach, Volume II” It personifies his own experience of transforming wounds into healing connections.
The new album Jackson is about to release was born from his own confrontation of fear. Like many, he suffered the loss of close friends and family during the pandemic and relocated to be closer to his loved ones. The division that has surfaced in recent years allowed the kind of anxiety to creep in that most people can relate to.
“I had not experienced that level of loss before,” said Jackson. “It was a jolt. It was constant, and it was a dark place. Some people think that’s where creativity comes from, but I didn’t feel that,” said Jackson. “I felt the world was no longer empathetic and no longer a safe place for creativity.”
Because his fans have frequently reminded him that his voice is as important as his words, Jackson overcame that mindset. As he focused on regaining his balance, he decided to share his journey in a more profound way with “Full Feel” as a listening experience.
Jackson used an array of producers for his music and the sound was engineered by Josh David Walker. It’s an expression of breaking through mental and emotional bonds with the gentle ferocity of his personal truth, and all the feelings that came with it.
“Each piece in the album represents a different fear I have been fighting. Finding my voice again. To be a poet, regardless of the negativity that’s out there. To focus on those who love and support me. Relearning how to perform. And remembering to give myself grace.”
