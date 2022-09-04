Sam Houston State University has welcomed its largest freshmen class in history. As of Aug. 30, the university’s preliminary count indicates over 3,400 freshmen enrolled, indicating an approximate 15% increase compared to the Fall 2021 semester.
“We are excited to see so many freshmen choosing Sam Houston State University for the next stage of their academic journey. U.S. News & World Report named us top performer in Texas for social mobility, which reflects the transformational impact of an SHSU educational experience,” Alisa White, SHSU president said.
SHSU continues to make student-centric improvements. To optimize programs and information for student success, the university recently launched the SHSU First-Generation Center providing support to a campus community comprised of approximately 50% first-generation students.
Enrollment numbers are final on the twelfth-class day of the Fall semester. Official, certified enrollment figures for Fall 2022 will be reported to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board in October.
