Sam Houston State University has made the decision to move the walking across the stage portion of its upcoming graduation to the floor, and many graduating seniors are not pleased.
The university released a statement Wednesday saying it is committed to hosting an event that is accessible and as safe as possible for all guests and participants. Like other universities in the state, SHSU is moving the stage to the floor as part of the ceremony. Graduates will be recognized by name and receive their diplomas from President Dr. Alisa White. The college said this change will not limit the audience’s view of the graduates.
Rayven Criswell took to Change.org with a petition online Tuesday to allow 2023 graduates to walk the stage.
“It is officially confirmed that SHSU will not allow students to walk a stage at graduation. This is to prevent ‘dancing’ on stage because it is an ‘safety issue.’ Instead they are making 2023 graduates walk across the floor where their families will not be able to see them,” Criswell wrote. “As a soon to be graduate myself this is very disheartening. A lot of students at SHSU have put in time, hard work, and a lot of money to be able to walk a STAGE at graduation.”
Several of the petition signers left thoughts of their own.
“College graduation is a huge accomplishment and deserves to be recognized as such. I feel that having graduates walk the floor instead of the stage is not only disregarding our accomplishments but also insulting to the graduates. Please allow the 2023 graduates, as well as graduates in the future, to walk the stage and be properly recognized,” said Danielle Grabert.
Over 15,000 others have signed the petition, agreeing that the decision will impact how seniors will experience graduation.
One signer even pointed out that they had no high school graduation ceremony due to COVID and will feel the same about this decision.
