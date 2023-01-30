SHSU campus vandalized

Sam Houston State University (SHSU) fell victim to criminal mischief in the early morning hours of Sunday, Jan. 29, when six buildings on campus had windows smashed.
According to the KatSafe notification, SHSU Police responded to the School of Music, located at 1751 Avenue I, around 1:27 a.m., in reference to criminal mischief.
Upon arrival, it was discovered that several windows were broken. During the investigation, it was found that other buildings on campus including the University Theatre Center, Lowman Student Center, Lee Drain Building, Farrington Building, and Academic Building III, sustained similar damage.
An investigator has been assigned to this case and no further information was available from SHSU upon request. Any information regarding this crime should be reported to the University Police Department at 936-294-1800 or Walker County/Huntsville Crime Stoppers allow tipsters to remain anonymous, and can be reached at 936-294-9494.
The University Police Department is a 24-hour, seven day a week full-service state law enforcement agency.
Crime Prevention Tip: If you see something, say something.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.