Sam Houston State University representatives, construction professionals and donors gathered to celebrate the beginning of the first phase of construction for a new agricultural complex Friday at Gibbs Ranch.
This groundbreaking ceremony signified the beginning of upcoming expansions to the university's renowned agricultural sciences department with advanced green houses, an equine science training arena, a meat and food science facility and some traditional academic and research environments.
According to Stanley Kelley, an animal science professor and program coordination for agricultural sciences, the Gibbs Ranch expansion project initially began in 2007 but ran into roadblocks that stalled the project until two years ago when donations and contractors began coming together “like clockwork,” culminating in initial operations taking place on Friday as a background to the ceremony.
“It’s been a long time coming, it’s been a vision and a dream since the turn of the century honestly,” Kelley said.
Now industry professionals from Bartlett Cocke General Contractors, McCaffety Electric Company, McClure and Browne Engineering/Surveying, Straight Line Metal Buildings and additional design and architecture firms have come together to begin constructing the initial phase of this facility.
Local companies were contracted for this expansive project due to their community relationships and experiential knowledge.
Vice President of Operations for East Texas for Bartlett Cocke General Contractors, Angela Coty said, “This project is so passion driven and the community strongly expresses that sentiment. It’s not just reinvesting in the community, it’s also better for us to have local contractors that are engaged with the university and have community ties that help with producing a quality product on time and under budget.”
This project not only represents Sam Houston State’s agricultural department plans for the future, it also was reminiscent of the program's humble beginnings. The ceremony took place 113 years from the official start of the department's first class in agricultural science in August 1909.
A distinguished alumni, retired agriculture professor and rodeo coach and star L.N. “Sonny” Sikes was in attendance to assist in commemorating the beginning of the Gibbs Ranch expansion. Sikes helped lead the university's rodeo team to gain many awards and successes for their accomplishments and later was inducted into the Texas Rodeo Cowboy Hall of Fame for his dedicated contributions to the sport.
”I’ve been waiting on this for 50 years, it was a dream of mine of course. I feel like Sam Houston State deserves it, we’ve won more honors than any other school in the nation,” he said.
Estimates for the completion of this project were originally set for September 2023 but has been recently delayed and is subject to changes, however, officials are hopeful and expect that the project will be delivered in a timely manner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.