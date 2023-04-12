Show barrows require planning, forward thinking

The 45th Walker County Fair was in pig/barrow paradise on Tuesday, April 4, with the competition of the barrow exhibitors. The Committee Chairs for the barrow competition were Steven Billnoske and Josh Slott. The Grand Champion honors went to Korbyn Barnett and Reserve Grand Champion was awarded to Eli Burris.
All barrow entries, purebred and crossbred were subject to the General Rules of Walker County Fair Association (WCFA). The rules require the exhibitors must own the barrows on or before the designated deadline. The FFA and 4-H members may tag as many barrows as they choose but only show one.
Exhibitor Eli Burris, and barrow Nevelli won the Reserve Championship.
“I attend Mance Park Middle School in the 7th grade,” said Burris.“This is my fifth time to show and raising animals make me happy.”
First time out to show, Barnett, 9, won the Grand Championship.
“My pig’s name is Jasper and I attend New Waverly Elementary. A very good friend of my family taught me how to take care of Jasper and show him for judging,” said Barnett.
Third place winner was Lexi Gregory, fourth, Breckyn Slott, fifth Brilee Busse, sixth Tate Sanders, seventh Bristol Slott, eighth Weston Busse, ninth Eastyn Miller and tenth Westyn Miller.
Other Championships were awarded to Senior Showmanship-Kaydence Buxkemper, Intermediate Showmanship-Breckyn Slott, Junior Showmanship-Bristol Slott.
The selection of the right barrow by the 4-H student begins with three fundamentals decision by the student. The right muscle, structure and balance are the features that can guarantee a win. Caring for a pig requires forward thinking and creating a plan of how to see your project through to the end. In addition to the requirement of selecting the animal, there is also a financial burden of caring for an animal through the duration of your project.
Additional considerations for the project are fences, or containment for the animal that allow for human access. The feed storage should be indoors in a dry area. The plan for bedding that is dry and keeps the animal warm or cool to reduce energy use and allow for faster growth. Animal companionship is another factor to be considered. The most important consideration is parental and family support. To be eligible to show, the barrows must weigh between 220 and 300 pounds at weigh in. The animals are divided into four classes, light weight, medium weight, light heavy weight and heavy weight classes.
The responsibilities of the student extends to training, practice, and the washing and skin care of the animal. The goal of the exhibitor is to drive their barrow 10 to 15 feet from the judge, keep the pig off the fence, out of the corners and moving at all times. There are three classes of showmanship, divided by age and all exhibitors are eligible to compete.
