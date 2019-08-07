A verbal altercation led to shots being fired early Wednesday morning at Shenanigans and Confetti’s Beach Club in Huntsville.
Authorities say that two men were arguing at approximately 2 a.m. at Shenanigans, when one was hit with a shotgun. As the men continued to fight, police say a shot was fired into the air and both men fled.
Officers say when investigating the incident, witnesses could not provide a description of the suspects.
“We are currently investigating and processing the scene,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “We hope to get this resolved and get him in custody.”
No injuries were reported in the shooting and no arrests have been made at this time.
