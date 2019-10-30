Police were called to a local apartment complex Tuesday evening after a known suspect discharged a firearm through a bathroom wall.
The incident occurred at the Vineyards Apartments, located in the 2600 block of El Toro Road, around 11:30 p.m., when a neighbor reported that the shots were fired.
Police say a known methamphetamine user began to act erratically while visiting a friend, who asked the suspect to leave. The suspect became enraged and fired a shot through the wall, damaging the neighbor’s bathroom, while a woman and her eight-year-old daughter were inside.
The suspect fled the scene on foot before officers arrived.
“This could have been a very dangerous situation and it was fortunate no one was hurt,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “We are working to track down and arrest the suspect. We hope to have him in custody soon so no one is hurt in the future.”
