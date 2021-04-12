A property dispute turned violent over the weekend, resulting in two individuals being shot.
Deputies with the Walker County Sheriff’s Office responded on Sunday to the 100 block of Hawthorne Road in New Waverly, where they were told that a person had been shot. Upon arrival, deputy’s learned that two individuals had gunshot wounds.
Police say that both injured individuals were immediately transported to an area hospital for treatment, with one victim transported by ambulance to Conroe Regional Hospital and the other was taken by Air Ambulance to Houston Hospital. The injuries are not expected to be life threatening, with one person already being released from the hospital.
According to a release, the preliminary investigation indicates this may have been some type of a dispute over property and there is no threat to the community, as this appears to have been an isolated incident and all parties have been identified. No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation continues as investigators interview more witnesses and gather further evidence.
Sheriff Clint McRae noted that he would like to thank the assisting agencies, Texas Department of Public Safety- Highway Patrol, New Waverly Fire Department and Walker County EMS.
