Shake Russell is still chasing songs and playing shows with old friends. After his recent recognition by the governor celebrating 50 years of music in Texas last month, he was honored with the Living Legend Award by the Texas Country Music Association. Russell has co-written harmonies for hundreds of hit songs recorded by top country artists and produced 30 albums of his own. On Saturday, Nov. 12, he will join Michael Hearne at Old Town Theatre to reminisce and serenade old fans and new faces.
Russell’s earliest influences came from his family. Everyone played an instrument. His Dad would sing classic tunes like Wabash Cannonball to him and his brother when they were children. Russell fell in love with the trombone and played in the band throughout high school.
At age 16, Russell picked up the bass when his buddy from the baseball team started playing guitar, and they formed their first band, called “The Odds and Ends”. They started playing roller rinks and other venues on Hwy 70 in Missouri. They’d rent out VFW Halls and charge kids $1 each at the door.
Russell rattles off these details as if it were yesterday, and it’s clear that what he created in his teens was the basis of a very successful music career. He simply kept following the music. His group would change their look and sound and even their band name as the music around them evolved. They started as a Top 40 dance band in the early ’60s. When the Beatles became popular, they started wearing turtlenecks and went more in the direction of rock and roll.
Russell has always drawn from different genres and artists to create his own sound. When coffee houses became the happening place to find new music, he met Dana Cooper and began collaborating. These two joining forces would lead to his first album “Songs on the Radio”, released in 1978, and several others over the next 20 years.
Russell was also attending free concerts in the park in Kansas City, just a short drive from his hometown of Independence. This is where he first heard the Ewing Street Times.
“This was music I had never heard before. John Vandiver was the ingredient that made it stand out,” said Russell.
The bass player for the Times quit, and the job was offered to Russell. He left Missouri and became part of their band, traveling to colleges and concert halls across the region. With the influence of Vandiver and Michael Mashkes, Russell honed his skills and relocated to Austin in the early 70’s. This is where Russell would meet Jerry Jeff Walker, Rusty Wier, Michael Martin Murphey, Townes Van Zandt and Guy Clark.
“I had a few songs under my belt, and there was good original music all around town. This is where I got my big push as a songwriter,” said Russell. When the Times split up, he spent some time in Chicago and New York, then returned to Texas. He began performing solo shows in Houston and recording albums with Cooper.
By the mid ‘80’s Russell and Cooper went their separate ways and Russell formed the Shake Russell Band with Rusty Burns and Jack Saunders. Russell released multiple albums with Saunders over the next decade. He then formed a trio with Mike Roberts and Doug Floyd, releasing two live albums before returning to a solo career. Russell says his songs are like puzzles he likes to put together.
“I’ve gotten better over time from being around great songwriters,” said Russell. Of all the songs he’s written, he names “You’ve Got a Lover” as one of the most pivotal for his career. Recorded by Ricky Skaggs in 1982, the smash hit put him on the map in Nashville. “Sing Something Pretty For Me” is his most personal. He wrote the song for his mother. It’s the story of her passing and honoring her last wishes.
He says “Deep in the West” is the song that has really stood the test of time. His first rendition debuted on Vol. 2 of the 1973 Kerrville Folk Festival Live Highlights album. It was then recorded by Waylon Jennings in 1986 and again by Jennings as a duet with Jessi Colter in 1996. The lyrics and the harmonies, regardless of what combination of artists has sung them over the last 50 years, is as moving as the original, and is a trademark of the kind of feeling that his songs evoke.
Russell’s current partner on the stage is cut from the same kind of cloth. Like Russell, Hearne started touring as a musician at age 16. Originally from Dallas, Hearne quit school to play in his uncle’s band. Hearne’s aunt and uncle Bonnie and Bill were part of the Austin music scene in the early 70’s. They were the first people to record Russell’s “Hard to Find a Smile”.
The Hearnes moved to Red River, New Mexico in 1979, around the same time Michael Martin Murphey moved to Taos. Murphey met Hearne at the Motherlode Saloon and invited Hearne to become part of his band in the ‘80s. Now both of them host annual events in New Mexico. Learning how to connect with an audience from uncle Bill and Murphey, Hearne formed his band, South by Southwest in 1987. They became a mainstay at the Sagebrush Inn in Taos for 25 years and still perform with Hearne.
In 2003, Hearne launched the Big Barn Music Festival, just north of Taos, now in its 14th year. Hearne moved to Nashville in 2010 to work on music publishing and back to the Austin area in 2012. Hearne and Russell reconnected in the ‘90s and started touring together in 2013. In 2014, they recorded Live at the Centrum. In 2016, they released their first studio album “Only as Strong as Your Dreams”.
Russell makes the annual trek to New Mexico to perform at the Big Barn, and the two do shows together as often as they can. Mike Roberts joins in on the acoustic bass, and they still sell out venues large and small. But they lean toward intimate venues where their special brand of storytelling can be appreciated. Russell says it’s amazing how the stars have aligned for him, his career, and the circle of musicians he performs with.
“I’ve been so blessed. It was my dream to do this for a living, from the time I was 16,” said Russell.
For more details about Shake Russell, visit his website at https://www.shakerussell.com/. To learn more about Michael Hearne, go to https://michaelhearne.com/bio/.
The doors at Old Town Theatre will open at 7 p.m. The show starts at 8 p.m. Purchase tickets at https://www.oldtowntheatre-huntsville.org/events.html.
