The Sam Houston Museum staff is busy preparing three different exhibits that will be open to the public in July. The Steamboat House will be open on July 26th to commemorate the passing of Sam Houston with staff in period dress on hand to answer questions. In the gallery at Walker Education Center, an exhibit by Rick Williams will open, courtesy of Humanities Texas. And a new display called Gourducopia will be at the museum gift shop, including hand-made vessels by Jude Routh. Special selections will be part of a silent auction with proceeds benefiting future exhibits at the museum.
According to Derrick Birdsall, Director of the Sam Houston Museum, “Sam had people who loved him and hated him. We are constantly trying to educate people about historical facts that go beyond the myth. We can never tell Sam’s story enough because there is a lot of misinformation that can be traced back to inaccurate historical accounts”.
“During covid, we took a hard look at what we say and how we say it,” said Birdsall. One example is that Sam Houston was seen as very unpopular due to his stance on secession from the Union. But after his death, his wife Margaret received a letter from Congress requesting a painting to be hung in their halls. Another is how people refer to the Steamboat House. Dr. Rufus W. Bailey who originally built the home, called it Buena Vista. He rented it to Sam Houston in 1862, who died of pneumonia there the following year.
The house was bought and sold several times before it was donated by J.E. Josey 1936. The front was remodeled to its current state and opened to the public as part of the Texas Centennial in 1937. Its original location near the intersection of Avenue F and 9th Street would have provided a clear view of Huntsville before the growth of large trees around the area.
“Our staff will provide third person interpretations and take questions from visitors. In the past, we allowed tourists to enter the buildings on a regular basis, but too much wear and tear caused that to change. Opening the Steamboat House on July 26 will be a rare treat,” said Birdsall.
On the same day that the Steamboat House opens to visitors, the exhibit “Working Hands” by Rick Williams will open in the gallery of Walker Education Center. This display is a collection of 40 finely detailed photographs that depict the three pillars of the Texas economy: ranching, oil, and technology. Video and print supplements will accompany the photos to form a complete story that honors the workers who transformed the landscape from prairie land into ranches, farms, towns, and cities. The exhibit will be open through September 18, 2022.
The third display that opens on July 26 in the museum gift shop is the culmination of a project by Curator of Exhibits, Jude Routh. All gourds on display and in the silent auction were grown on the museum grounds. Gourds were one of the first plants to be domesticated in the Americas and were commonly used as vessels. Routh has fashioned examples of their utilitarian forms for a display as well as a set of special items for a silent auction.
Routh created these unique pieces with different etching techniques, inks and varnishes that tie them to the place of their origin. The “Tree Series” is a set of vases that are designed to showcase the trees that grow on the museum grounds. Elements of the red bud, sweet gum, Chinese pistachio, pecan and red leaf maple adorn the vases that are part of the auction. All proceeds will go directly to the museum to fund future exhibits and projects created by Routh.
The Steamboat House will be open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on July 26. The silent auction will be open for bids from July 26-28. Gallery and gift shop hours are Tuesday to Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 4:30 p.m. The museum grounds are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information about the museum, located at 1836 Sam Houston Avenue, visit their website at http://www.samhoustonmemorialmuseum.com/.
