Four reports of sexual misconduct have been reported on Sam Houston State University campus.
Over the course of the last two weeks, the Office of Equity and Inclusion & Public Safety Services were provided with four reports of Sexual Misconduct that occurred on campus in the residential units, university officials said in a release.
These incidents reported do not represent an ongoing threat or immediate danger to the community; however, the number of reported incidents by Campus Security Authorities has prompted a notification in regards to safety on campus regarding sexual misconduct.
In order to reduce risk or mitigate sexual misconduct behaviors, the University Police Department and the Office of Equality and Inclusion offer the following suggestions:
• Clearly communicate your interest and intentions regarding sexual activity to prospective partners, and give them a chance to communicate their intentions to you.
• Understand and respect personal boundaries.
• DON’T MAKE ASSUMPTIONS about consent; about someone’s sexual availability; about whether they are attracted to you; about how far you can go or about whether they are physically and/or mentally able to consent. If there are any questions or ambiguity then you DO NOT have consent.
