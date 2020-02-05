A Huntsville man is behind bars after police say he exposed himself to the Huntsville High School softball team Tuesday afternoon at Kate Barr Ross Park.
Police were called to the softball fields at the park, located in the 400 block of State Highway 75 north around 3:30 p.m., when a witness reported a man exposing himself to players.
Officers say the suspect – identified as Jimmy Giddens, 44, of Huntsville – a registered sex offender was parked in his van near the park and repeatedly exited with his pants down, exposing himself.
Giddens fled the scene before officers arrived, but a picture by a witness helped to identify him. Police worked to contact him and track him down, but were unable to find him. However, on Wednesday morning, Giddens turned himself in at the Huntsville Police Department.
“I would like to thank our officers, the Walker County Sheriff’s Office and local citizens working together to get this man off the streets,” HPD Chief Kevin Lunsford said. “This is a disturbing incident, but it could have been much worse.”
Giddens was arrested and charged with indecency with a child by exposure. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail, with a bond yet to be set.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.