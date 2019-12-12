A Walker County Crime Stoppers tip led to the arrest of a high risk sex offender Thursday morning in Huntsville.
Police received a tip about the location of a wanted man – Darius O’Bryant, 27, of Huntsville – in the 500 block of Smith Hill Road, which led to a SWAT raid around 10 a.m. Thursday. O’Bryant was wanted for several felony charges including two counts for failure to comply with the sex offender registry and evading arrest.
Police have been searching for O’Bryant for several months since he was bonded out in September. While on bail, he provided a false address, making him difficult to locate. Registered sex offenders are required to provide their current address to law enforcement. Officers caught up to O’Bryant on several occasions, after changing his appearance, before he evaded authorities.
“I would like to thank the public for helping us find this dangerous individual and the agencies who helped us in the arrest,” HPD chief Kevin Lunsford said. “I am happy we were able to get him off of the street.”
O’Bryant was arrested and charged with two counts of failure to comply with the sex offender registry and evading arrest. He is currently being held in the Walker County Jail, but bond has not been set at this time.
