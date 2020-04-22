The National Weather Service in League City has issued a
* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Northwestern Grimes County in southeastern Texas... Northeastern Brazos County in southeastern Texas... Madison County in southeastern Texas... West central Walker County in southeastern Texas...
* Until 445 PM CDT.
* At 357 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Kurten, or 15 miles northeast of Bryan, moving northeast at 50 mph.
HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.
* Locations impacted include... Northern College Station, Bryan, Madisonville, Bedias, Kurten, Wixon Valley, Iola and North Zulch.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CDT for southeastern Texas.
For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building.
To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in League City.
LAT...LON 3086 9565 3063 9635 3073 9644 3105 9608 3109 9598 3109 9587 TIME...MOT...LOC 2057Z 240DEG 42KT 3081 9615
TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH
