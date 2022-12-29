Expectations remain on track for showers and thunderstorms to develop later this afternoon, and carry on through much of the night across Southeast Texas, according to the National Weather Service in Houston/Galveston. The strongest of the storms will be capable of producing locally heavy rainfall, which can cause minor flooding issues, particularly if they occur over vulnerable locations. Additionally, these storms could become severe - damaging winds are the primary hazard, but some hail and even a brief tornado or two can't be ruled out.
An upper disturbance will promote the development of showers and thunderstorms today and tonight. Light showers are already occurring in coastal Southeast Texas, and the prime window for stronger showers and thunderstorms will be between 2 PM and 5 AM. The primary concern in this event will be minor flooding caused by locally heavy rainfall, particularly in the northern and eastern portions of the area. The strongest storms could also become severe, with damaging wind gusts the primary hazard anticipated. However, some hail and even a brief tornado or two will still be on the table, even if they are unlikely.
Urban Flash Flood Messaging
Heavy rainfall is forecast for portions of Southeast Texas, including highly urbanized areas like the Houston metropolitan area. Based on forecast conditions, NWS Houston will be utilizing the following urban flash flood messaging for this event:
- Drive with caution. Cars may flood in low-lying areas. Ponding on roadways may increase risk of hydroplaning.
- Pay attention to the weather. Monitor the NWS, your local media, HCFCD and other official weather information sources.
- Rain may move repeatedly across the same area, causing a rapid rise on creeks and bayous. However, creeks and bayous are not likely to exceed their banks.
