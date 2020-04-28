Massive hail and a few tornadoes are possible early Wednesday morning in parts of the Southeast Texas, forecasters say.
The National Weather Center for Galveston/ Houston, say that a line of strong to severe thunderstorms will quickly move southward across the area tonight first moving through the northern zones around 1 to 3 a.m., then racing southward to the Houston Metro area between 3 and 6 a.m.
Meteorologist say that once the line gets going it should speed through the area.
The main threat continues to be damaging wind gusts with the passage, but hail and an isolated tornado or two is still possible.
While severe storms will be possible across the area, the higher chances will be north of I-10 with increasing threat the further north you go.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.