Police are looking for two men who are accused of burglarizing three vehicles Sunday night in Huntsville.
Authorities were called to a residence in the 1600 block of Avenue R around 8 a.m. Monday, after a victim reported the burglaries. Police say that between 9 p.m. Sunday and 7 a.m. Monday, two unknown suspects broke into three separate vehicles, but were only able to take some loose change.
“We may have caught some video of the suspects but we are not sure of their description at this time,” HPD Lt. Jim Barnes said. “I want to remind the public to keep their vehicles locked and valuables with them.”
