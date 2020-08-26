Seven local facilities transformed into storm shelters as Hurricane Laura forces mass evacuations

Students at Mance Park Middle School and Huntsville High School had been back in their classrooms for just one week before being notified Monday that their lessons would be switched back to virtual learning models and the schools would be closing. The sudden closure is not due to a coronavirus outbreak, but Hurricane Laura.
Hurricane Laura is expected to grow to a Category 4 hurricane and Walker County has been added to the disaster declaration for the storm by Texas Governor Greg Abbott as of Tuesday afternoon.
Mance Park and Huntsville High School were quickly transformed into storm shelters to house evacuees as Hurricane Laura raced towards the Gulf Coast.
The schools are just two of seven storm shelters being activated in Huntsville – Sam Houston State University, the Walker County Storm Shelter, the Walker County Fair Grounds and Family Faith Church will be taking in registered individuals as well.
The shelters are prepared to take in 1,000 evacuees, however, due to COVID-19, it’s far less than would typically be taken.
“Due to the COVID regulations, we’re having to spread people out more, so all we can house right now is 1,000,” deputy emergency management coordinator Sherri Pegoda said. “At the storm shelter, we can actually only put 100 people there because we have to space out six by six block areas. Normally, we could put twice that amount in there, so it’s causing a lot of issues with being able to house enough people.”
The Emergency Management shelters are state hubs, accepting busses that the state has put together for areas conducting mandatory evacuations with registered individuals. Evacuees from Port Arthur, Port Neches, Nederland, Groves and Hardin County began arriving at the shelters as early as Tuesday afternoon and continued through Wednesday.
Individuals are screened for COVID-19 before entering the local shelters to prevent the spread of the virus. Those who have been exposed to or who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have nowhere else to go are being evacuated to a quarantine shelter in Houston.
The shelters could remain occupied as long as it takes for the evacuees to return to their homes. For some, it could take days, others, weeks, depending on the damage.
“It depends on what the storm does, it depends on the infrastructure – if people are able to get back, if the state busses are able to get back into the area, if they have power … it just depends on a lot of things,” Pegoda said.
The shelters are readily prepared with PPE supplies, while the Salvation Army’s mobile food kitchen and Aramark will be at certain shelters providing meals to evacuees.
“We’re just all hoping that it does not make a further westward turn,” Pegoda said Tuesday. “That’s going to be our main concern, is the wind damage, from knocking down trees, power lines, things like that.”
While the state hub storm shelters are not open to the public, Good Shepherd Mission is also able to take in some evacuees and typically sees an influx of visitors seeking a safe place to rest during hurricanes, even if it means sleeping in their cars in the shelter’s parking lot.
“We tend to be the last hope after all of the motels fill up and everything, people waited to the last moment,” Good Shepherd Mission executive director Rev. Dave Smith said.
The mission has prepared three family rooms able to hold up to eight people, however, due to COVID-19, they must all be from the same travel group or family. To inquire about temporary lodging at GSM, call (936)291-8156. For locals whose homes may be damaged from the storm and are in need of help, contact the Emergency Operations Center at (936) 435-8035 for assistance.