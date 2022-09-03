The Seven Hills Running Club is hosting a 5k and One Mile Walk/Run at Spring Lake Estates on Labor Day. The race begins at 8 a.m. on Monday, Sept 5 with start and finish at the Fire Station at 1987 Veterans Memorial Parkway. Registration is on race day and all are welcome to attend. The entry fee is $1 for members and $2 for non-members. Refreshments will be provided and prizes will be awarded.
Seven Hills was co-founded in 1985 by Ken Johnson and Cheryl Sewell. Johnson is 81 years old and has run more than three miles every day over the last year. Sometimes he runs twice a day if the weather interrupts. Johnson has a blog that chronicles how far he ran and what time of day he hit the trail. Both veteran runners and those new to the practice are likely to find humor and common humanity in the brief descriptions of what Johnson encounters, including snakes, injuries, and sometimes ignoring his doctor’s advice.
“The thing I love most about the club is the diversity. We have all races and ages in our group. We have four and five year olds who come with their families. When you have a group of people who make you feel welcome, it’s inspiring. We tell first timers not to worry about their speed. It doesn’t matter when you finish, it just matters if you finish.” said David Keithley, Vice President of the club.
“I’m not sure if it’s the endorphins, or running clubs in general, but these are some of the nicest people you’ll ever meet,” said Keithley. He was not a runner before he joined. Keithley met a club member at the gym in 2017 and got invited to join. “I started running in 2018. I’ve lost 100 pounds and it’s been an incredible experience for me.”
Keithley competes with “the two Steves”, Club President Steve Allen and Time Keeper Steve Bickford. He calls them the lynch pins of the group and says they have really bonded while participating in the Texas 10 Series. It’s a premiere running race series held in five different cities across Texas between September and January each year. Featuring 10 mile, 5 mile, and 5k races, each event supports local volunteer community organizations.
“Whether you’re the first or last to finish, people will be there clapping for you,” said Keithley.
The next big race coming up for the club is their Annual Half Marathon on October 15 at the Walker County Fairgrounds. Nearing its 40th year, the race attracts 150 or more participants and also features a Quarter Marathon and 5k race. Registration is now open online through the club website at https://7hills.us/schedule.htm. Click the link to the race to go to the signup page.
The Seven Hills Running Club hosts a run in Walker county eleven months out of the year. Members also participate in races across Texas. For more information about the club, including membership, visit their website at https://7hills.us/. To read Ken Johnson’s blog about running, visit https://kenstreaker.blogspot.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.