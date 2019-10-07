Authorities say four handguns, two shotguns and a rifle were stolen from an apartment unit Sunday morning in Huntsville.
Police were dispatched to the Vineyards Apartments, located in the 2600 block of El Toro Road around 1 p.m., after a victim reported a break-in and property missing. Officers say between 11:20 a.m. and 12:15 p.m., an unknown suspect broke into the apartment and stole seven weapons, two Xbox consoles and a Playstation 4.
“We are processing the scene and have entered the items as stolen,” HPD Lt. Curt Landrum said. “We do not want these weapons in the wrong hands, so we hope to get the suspect in custody soon.”
No arrests have been made at this time.
