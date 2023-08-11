Sessions says he will work to protect whistleblowers
The U.S. Congressman for the 17th District, Pete Sessions, updated attendees on legislation he was instrumental in passing, medicare fraud, health care, passport processing, committee work and other pertinent information for the citizens of Huntsville.
Sessions’ 17th District encompasses 14 counties, from the tip of Travis (northeastern corner) and Williamson(southern portion) counties, to Milam, Falls, McLennan, Robertson, Limestone, Leon, Houston Trinity, Angelina, Nacogdoches and one half of Freestone (southern part) and Walker (northern part) counties.
Available information reports the 17th district is 75% urban and 25% rural, with a population of 787,536 as of 2021. The ethnic make up is 56% white, 25% Hispanic, 13% Black and 6% Asian and Native American.
Huntsville Scout Troop 114 opened the meeting by posting the colors. Sessions stated that Judge Colt Christian and Commissioner Brandon Decker had discussed with him the reduced revenue impact of having TDCJ facilities here in Walker County.
Sessions is currently on break from the 118th Congress and will return to Washington around Sept. 12. Sessions encouraged the attendees to check the dates on their passports because due to high demand and a reduced work force it now takes 10-13 weeks to process and in some circumstances if your passport expires in six months or less, the country you are traveling to, may not allow entry.
“As a Senior Member of the House Oversight Committee, I am tirelessly working with my colleagues to uncover the truth. We must address the partial application of law in our federal agencies. As Chairman of the House Oversight and Accountability Subcommittee on Government Operations and the Federal Workforce, I will ensure action is taken to protect whistleblowers from retaliation when raising genuine concerns about the operations of our federal agencies. This isn’t about partisan politics but about preserving the rule of law for the equal treatment of all American citizens,” Sessions stated.
“The disappointment of the southern border is a problem. I was pleased to see what Governor Abbot did. They are trying to pour in 20 million people into this country that are here illegally. We also have a drug problem related to our open border.”
“It is important that I say to you that there is active fraud in our Medicare system,” said Sessions. “Check your bills and if your see something, call our office and we will help you. Fraud is rampart in the Medicare system and hundreds of millions of dollars is being stolen.”
“I take ideas and try and do things with them. I fix things and make them work better,” said Sessions. “We need to move a health care bill. We need to take people who are uninsured and they show up at the hospital and they get a bill for tens of thousands of dollars and they are just as important as anyone who works for an employer who provides healthcare. We need parity in the system. The new proposed legislation would allow families to be able to join group health insurance.”
Sessions said part of his responsibilities are to sit on two committees. He sits on the Financial Services Committee as a Senior Member and the Government Reform and Oversight. He is also the Chairman of a subcommittee on Government Accountability (Workforce and Government Operations).
“Biden and the military are using our military for social conversion, we call it the ‘Woke’ agenda. They have dismissed about 80,000 of our bravest men and women from the military for not taking a Covid shot,” Sessions said.
“They are being thrown out without due process. I have now had four Covid shots and I don’t think I’m as good as I was before. We are trying to put the armed forces on notice that we will not allow our military to be used as a social experiment.”
“Ladies and gentlemen integrity of this government is at risk now, I believe in American, I’m bullish about our future. But I want you to know, you have a Republican majority. I take seriously our ability to affectively bring discipline and integrity back into the system and then hope like heck that the American people vote next year.”
Following Sessions’ comments, he took questions and comments from the audience.
Jim McKenzie, who has a prison ministry, expressed frustration that TDCJ does not have sufficient staff to take care of the needs of the inmates and provide support to the staff which will result in the Federal government taking over.
“The State Senators and the Governor knows this and we have come through a difficult time due to Covid,” Sessions reported.
Mayor Andy Brauninger shared his concern for the sanity of elections and the need for federal support for local infrastructure due to the number of people moving into Texas. Sessions stated they are working on long term planning to include water resources and working with local officials.
Sessions’ recent newsletter states testimony from IRS Special Agent Joe Ziegler, a Senior IRS Investigator who was previously known as Mr. X in prior whistleblower testimony, and Supervisory Special Agent Gary Shapley revealed a disturbing trend of preferential treatment and obstruction in the federal investigation of Hunter Biden’s tax evasion and financial fraud.
During the hearing, these brave whistleblowers described numerous instances of the IRS and DOJ preventing them from following leads and being sidelined by their superiors, in a clear deviation from regular procedures.
Congressman Sessions has district offices in Waco, Nacogdoches, Lufkin and Huntsville. For the Huntsville office, contact Jeff Murski at 936-755-7770
