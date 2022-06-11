Serene Space Counseling was welcomed into the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce on Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Farmhouse Cafe. Owner and CEO of Serene Space Belinda Perez-Hernandez represented her business alongside her family and was introduced by husband and CEO/President of the Huntsville-Walker County Chamber of Commerce Ray Hernandez.
Perez-Hernandez wanted to be able to do outreach in the community and offer affordable counseling services for rural people for years. She thought she would only get the opportunity during her retirement but has finally had the opportunity to follow her dream recently with the support of her family and the Chamber of Commerce.
“There's a lot of pressure in life, especially recently with events going on in the world. Our goal is to help people manage their feelings alongside teaching them coping skills so that everyday life can be more manageable,” said Perez-Hernandez.
Serene Space will offer tele-health counseling for depression, anxiety, PTSD and other mental health diagnoses. In the near future Serene Space aims to open an office space for in person services in addition to tele-health services. Perez-Hernandez desires to work alongside the Chamber of Commerce towards normalizing counseling in the local community.
“People are afraid to ask for help or they feel like the counseling is something they're not ready for. I think that this service will help the community to seek that help that they need,” said Perez-Hernandez.
Huntsville's Economic Development Director Tamara Gann said to Perez-Hernandez, “It's always a privilege and an honor to celebrate with businesses in a ribbon cutting. It's a huge celebratory event, and I hope you realize that you are being supported by the community and feel the love, we welcome you with open arms.”
