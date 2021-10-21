Senior Spotlight: Luigi Santos

This week's senior spotlight is Luigi Santos, who is currently a part of the Class of 2022.
Santos was born in Conroe and raised in Huntsville and has been attending Huntsville ISD since pre-kindergarten and is no stranger to the Huntsville community.
“I was born in Conroe and raised in Huntsville, and have been attending this school district since Pre-K.” exclaimed senior Luigi.
Luigi's favorite things about HHS is the wide variety of CTE courses. It creates plenty of opportunities for students to find a career they enjoy and importantly, create real world experiences.
One of the many things Luigi enjoys during his free time out of school is playing video games and watching plenty of TV. He also works at a mechanic shop located in Huntsville, which helps him pursue his career path in the future.
So far in the high school journey, Luigi’s favorite experience has been working with friends during automotive technology. He enjoys all the fun and exciting activities the program has to offer, and is looking forward to continuing the fun out of high school.
When the final days arrive for Luigi’s senior year, he has great plans ahead. He plans on attending Universal Technical School to help gain more experience in automotive technology and eventually start his own shop or work for a top-of-the-line dealership.
