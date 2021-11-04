Senior Shoutout: Isabela Estrada

Isabela Estrada is a senior, who is very involved with her school. She dedicates her time to various activities such as band, National French Honor Society and Criminal Justice.
“I’m in the Huntsville Hornet military marching band as the head of uniform crew, an officer for French Honor Society, and I’m also in the Criminal Justice Club,” senior Isabela Estrada said.
Isabela has been in band since sixth grade, where she decided to play the flute. She is currently in the wind ensemble and provides additional help to the band by being in the uniform crew.
“My duties in uniform crew are to fix any parts of the uniform that may come undone like needing to hem the pant legs in case they are too big,” Estrada added.
After completing three years in French, Isabela was inducted into NFHS. This year, Isabela was appointed to the officer position of new member president.
“My duties as the new member president are that I welcome new members into the French Honor Society,” Estrada said.
Criminal Justice is a CTE class as well as a club. Isabela joined to help out her community.
“For Criminal Justice we do community service and work at events,” Estrada said.
Isabela’s involvement in criminal justice will surely aid her in her future career, which she has planned out.
“I want to be a victim assistant and I’m preparing for it by going to Sam Houston State University and studying psychology and victim studies,” she said.
