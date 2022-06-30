The Senior Center of Walker County hosted their first volunteer appreciation dinner since 2019 on Monday evening. The board of directors recognized over 95 volunteers who enjoyed a dinner catered by Humphrey's. The center has been serving Walker county senior adults for 45 years. Staff members were also recognized.
As Executive Director Stacey Loll pointed out, the small staff could not do what they do without the team of active volunteers.
A benefit the center provides for seniors includes a comfortable place to socialize and have lunch together. Food is also prepared there for home delivery through Meals on Wheels. According to Loll, the center prepared and served over 52,000 meals in 2021.
“We serve all of Walker County with six daily routes. Hot meals are served within Huntsville city limits and residents outside of city limits receive frozen meals. Volunteers check on the residents. If a need arises, the Center contacts the emergency contact.
The Senior Center serves with Walker County Emergency Operations Center during a crisis as a shelter for emergency personnel. However, in the 2021 snow storm, the Center served as an emergency shelter for senior adults and cooked three meals per person for both the senior center shelter as well as the city shelter.
“We are pleased to be able to serve the most vulnerable in our community because many have no family or advocate,” Loll said.
The celebration ended with a presentation to the Davis family in memory of J.D. Davis, who was president of the board of directors until he passed away in Dec. 2020. His sons, Bart and Brad
Davis, continue serving on the board.
“I want to say thank you to each and every one of you for being here and for everything you do,” said Bart Davis.
Volunteers were asked to stand to show how many years they had been involved. One volunteer was in attendance who began in 1977. Loll said 68 volunteers were able to attend the event.
Board member Linda Mackenzie said, “It was a real blessing to me as aboard member to see this many volunteers and honor them.”
“As they see the difference it makes in those other lives, the volunteers know they are not just serving a meal, but a bigger purpose,” Loll said.
“This was wonderful,” said Sandra Novak, who serves as cite manager to help to connect seniors with services.
“We are grateful and thankful for all of our volunteers and the difference they make on a daily basis in the lives of so many, Loll said. “It’s a privilege to work with our board, volunteers, and seniors. We appreciate the partnership with the City of Huntsville and Walker County."
