WASHINGTON– U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement after the National Cybersecurity Preparedness Consortium Act, legislation that would authorize the U.S. Department of Homeland Security to work with the National Cybersecurity Preparedness Consortium (NCPC) to help prepare for and respond to cybersecurity risks at the national, state, and local levels, passed the Senate yesterday:
“Cyber threats are evolving at an alarming rate, and we need to be sure our infrastructure to combat them is ready for the challenge,” said Sen. Cornyn. “Universities like UTSA and Texas A&M are a boon to our state as Texas works to ensure governments at all levels can prevent and take action on cyberattacks.”
The NCPC is comprised of university-based training entities, including The University of Texas at San Antonio, Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, The University of Arkansas, The University of Memphis, and Norwich University.
Under this bill, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security would be authorized to work with the NCPC to:
• Provide training to state and local first responders and officials, develop curriculums, and provide technical assistance;
• Conduct cross-sector cybersecurity training and simulation exercises for state and local governments, critical infrastructure owners and operators, and private industry;
• Help states and communities develop cybersecurity information sharing programs;
• And help incorporate cybersecurity risk and incident prevention and response into existing state and local emergency plans and continuity of operations plans.
Senator John Cornyn, a Republican from Texas, is a member of the Senate Finance, Intelligence, and Judiciary Committees.
