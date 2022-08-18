Sen. Charles Schwertner was the guest speaker at a luncheon sponsored by the Walker County Republican Women followed by a public meet and greet on Monday, Aug 15 at City Hall Cafe. Schwertner and his campaign staff welcomed Mayor Andy Brauninger, city staff, concerned citizens, and candidates from both parties to engage in conversation about issues that affect Walker County and the state of Texas.
Schwertner is a physician who was first elected to office in 2010 as Texas House Representative for District 20 and has served in the Texas Senate since 2012. He is a conservative Republican representing Senate District 5, which includes 10 counties: Brazos, Freestone, Grimes, Leon, Limestone, Madison, Milam, Robertson, Walker and Williamson.
“I see candidates from both sides here today, and that’s awesome,” said Schwertner as he opened up the talk with acknowledgment of his campaign staff and the leadership of the Walker County Republican Women for hosting the event. Huntsville Main Street Manager Annel Guadalupe was an intern on his staff in 2013 and served as a district representative for two years.
“Texas is a wonderful place to live,” said Schwertner. “Twelve hundred people per day are moving here for better opportunities. This also represents challenges for education, water, and roads, and I am making sure the state can handle this growth.” As Chairman of Business and Commerce, Schwertner said his main focus is on infrastructure.
“Huntsville and Walker County are on the precipice of dramatic growth. That is both a challenge and an opportunity for elected officials to manage that growth, specifically roads, schools, and utilities, which are the bread and butter of this community,” said Schwertner.
Mayor Brauninger was the first to present a question, “The growth that you just described, what kind of pressure is that putting on local cities? How can we help these cities expand the water and sewer services needed to accommodate that growth?”
“There are special formulations for fast growth districts,” replied Schwertner. “There is a recognition and an active discussion.” Schwertner referred to the Texas Water Development Board and the State Water Implementation Fund for Texas as entities that are currently providing solutions.
TWDB offers a variety of loan and grant programs that provide for the planning, acquisition, design, and construction of water-related infrastructure and other water quality improvements. SWIFT assists communities in developing cost-effective water supplies through low interest loans, extended payment terms, deferral of loan payments, and incremental repurchase terms.
“I am also part of the Senate Committee on Education,” said Schwertner. “Sam Houston State University is the crown jewel of this community and the Texas State University System. We need to make sure we maintain that. I am working with Dr. White to ensure the fair and proper allocation of funds going to SHSU for buildings and programs.”
“We have 5.6 million kids in school. They are a vital part of our future workforce. Covid has been tough and declining test scores are of great concern. We are working on what we need for them to grow and reach their potential college,” said Schwertner. He then moved on to his stance on immigration.
“We have 60k to 100k immigrants crossing the border every single month,” said Schwertner. “That’s a challenge. Some are seeking a better life, and some are not. Criminals and cartels are a part of the problem. We as a state answer to that in a forceful manner, but the current method of catch and release is a failed policy. I support sovereign borders that are respected by outside entities.”
“In this political environment, I applaud a bipartisan discussion of differing opinions. Division is detrimental to progress and citizens have a responsibility to learn about the issues at hand,” said Schwertner. “Divisive issues require vigorous discussion. We’ve seen things devolve on a congressional level, and it’s unfortunate that our elected officials in Washington are not able to come together and be civil.”
Schwertner responded to questions from attendees concerning taxes. One came from Mayor Brauninger, citing a recent lawsuit filed against the City of College Station involving extraterritorial jurisdiction. The other was from an attendee on the subject of tax caps.
“We know better than anyone in Austin or Washington D.C. what we need, and the commissioners know how to accommodate our citizens,” said Brauninger.
“Walker County has a lot of federal and university land,” said Schwertner. “There is a recognition that citizens can only bear a certain amount of tax increase. Sixty percent of the state revenue is sales tax. Previous arguments included taxing things that are not currently taxed, such as milk and bread. For those who don’t own property, there is barely an argument to get rid of property taxes.”
“How to deal with this issue is an ongoing discussion. We have exemptions for seniors and veterans, which shifts the burden onto other individuals. We’ve done Appraisal Review Board reform to remedy the lack of consistency between counties. There is a more robust discussion of what is fair when you contest your appraisal through the ARB.” said Schwertner
“Our deficit of 1.5 trillion per year was brought about by promising too much with the payment falling on the backs of future generations,” said Schwertner in response to concerns expressed over inflation. “This is a result of failed policies and unholy alliances on both the Democratic and Republican sides. These are hard choices that have to happen to balance the annual budget. No congressman will vote for the difficult measures and budget cuts it would take to rectify the situation.”
Another question was why Governor Abbott renewed the disaster declaration for Covid 19.
Schwertner’s response was that he can only speculate on the governor’s motivation, but that he is on the side of removing emergency powers through an emergency session within 60 to 90 days. The next inquiry came from Tish Humphrey about protecting CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) in Texas.
“CASA does a good job to provide independent eyes,” said Schwertner. “I work hard to protect those who cannot protect themselves, like those in nursing homes. We pushed through community based reform for CPS and foster care issues. The state has an active role in protecting these populations.”
The final question from the group came from a woman who expressed concern over the safety of elections and the state’s ability to ensure proper oversight. She informed the group that all three employees at the Gillespie County election office have resigned due to ongoing threats since the 2020 election. The woman struck an emotional chord when she voiced her opinions involving “repeated rhetoric around a stolen election”. Noise from the crowd made Schwertner’s initial response inaudible.
“We both have flaws,” said County Judge candidate Sherry McKibben over the din. “And we both have good things,” referring to Democrats and Republicans. “We are all Texans.”
Schwertner agreed, restating that “We are all Texans,” maintaining an air of calm as he wrapped up the meeting with thanks to the attendants, sponsors, and candidates. For more information about his campaign and accomplishments, visit https://drschwertner.com/.
