Season of giving helps families

The annual season of giving has begun and two local programs are partnering to collaborate in sharing resources - Head Start and the SAAFE House. Together, they are working with Brookshire Bros to provide Thanksgiving meals to local families in need.
GETCAP Head Start is a national program that support children’s growth from age 3 to 5 through services that support early learning and development, health, and family well-being. Head Start staff actively engage parents, recognizing family participation throughout the program as key to strong child outcomes.
During President Lyndon B. Johnson’s ‘War on Poverty,’ Head Start was conceived based on the recommendations of a panel of childhood development experts, who created the Cooke Report as a “blueprint” for what would soon become Head Start.
What started as a Summer program by the Office of Economic Opportunity, with the goal of breaking the cycle of poverty through the care and education. Head Start has since served more than 37 million children and their families.The local program started in 1965.
Head Start Director Brenda Thompson said the center is currently fully enrolled with 108 children and they accept applications year-round.
“I started at the center as a volunteer when my children were young and attending the program,” Thompson said. “Now it is 26 years later, I am still there.”
The SAAFE House is a non-profit, local organization that is committed to empowering victims of family violence and sexual assault through individualized immediate, no-cost confidential services. They also offer a 24 hour emergency hotline and other services. SAAFE House is also assisting approved families with meals as well.
For the last 10 years, these two organizations have partnered with the local Brookshire Brothers grocery store to feed families.
“This is the best time of year,” said Brookshire Bros. Deli Manager Patsy Hohensee, a 35 year employee of the grocery store.
“I am thrilled to help the children and families in this community.”
Hohensee remembers 10 years ago, Brookshire Bros. started with 10 meals and thanks to the generosity of this community they are now able to donate over 100 meals.
If you would like to support a family for Thanksgiving, call Hohensee at 936-435-1209 or stop in the store.
This year’s options are a small meal to feed a family of 4 for $54.99; or a large meal to feed a family of 6-8 for $99.99.
These donations are tax-deductible.
If you are interested in other family sponsorships, contact Thompson at 936-291-9190 ext. 601 or bthompson@get-cap.org.
For more information about SAAFE House, contact Tammy Farkas at 936-291-3529 or crd@saafehouse.org.
