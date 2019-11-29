While much of the community was preparing for Thanksgiving, Boy Scout Troop 98 was getting ready for the next holiday season as they set up their annual Christmas tree sale.
Several scouts, parents and volunteers set up trees in the Brookshire Brothers parking lot in an effort to fund the troop’s annual summer trip to El Rancho Cima near San Marcos.
“We hold this fundraiser each year to bring the Christmas spirit and fundraise for our summer trip,” said troop 98 Scoutmaster John Hendricks. “Our scouts can work 21 hours to take $250 off of their trip fees. The fundraiser also helps to pay off fees for the troop.”
For the first time, the scouts will be selling Fraser Fir trees rather than Douglas Fir’s, due to a nationwide shortage. Visitors can choose among 130 firs of different sizes and heights.
“I encourage the community to come out and purchase their trees from us to support their troop,” Hendricks added. “There is really something for everyone.”
From now until they are sold, which Hendricks estimates will be the last Saturday before Christmas, citizens can purchase their trees, starting at $50.
